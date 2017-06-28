The Toronto Blue Jays have signed outfielder Michael Saunders to a minor-league deal and he’ll report to Triple-a Buffalo, the team announced on Wednesday.

Saunders slumped to a .205 average in 61 games with the Philadelphia Phillies and was designated for assignment last Tuesday.

Coming off a career year where he hit 24 homers and drove in 57 runs, the 30-year-old went deep six times and contributed 20 RBIs, with an on base percentage of .257 for the Phillies before his release.

The Victoria native signed a one-year, $8 million deal with the Phillies in the off season.