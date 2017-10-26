Hayhurst: I expect Stroman to be able to pitch 200 innings many more seasons

Toronto Blue Jays starter Marcus Stroman and centre fielder Kevin Pillar have been named finalists for the 2017 Rawlings Gold Glove award.

The 26-year-old pitcher was charged with only one error in 47 chances, while also picking up 37 assists in 33 games this season.

Boston Red Sox starter Chris Sale and Tampa Bay Rays starter Alex Cobb are also finalists for the defensive award.

Pillar was named as a finalist for the third consecutive season. Lorenzo Cain of the Kansas City Royals and Byron Buxton of the Minnesota Twins are also a nominated for the award.

Canadian Joey Votto is also a finalist in the National League among first basemen.

Votto previously captured the award in 2011 and will be up against Paul Goldschmidt of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Anthony Rizzo of the Chicago Cubs.

The winners will be announced on November 7th.