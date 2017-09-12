TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays will open the 2018 regular season on March 29 against the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre.

It will be part of a seven-game homestand to kick off the new campaign, the team said Tuesday in a release. It marks the first time the Jays have opened at home since 2013.

The Blue Jays will play five National League teams as part of interleague play, beginning with a two-game set against the New York Mets at Citi Field in mid-May.

Toronto will also play the Washington Nationals, Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies and Miami Marlins throughout the year.

Toronto's home schedule will wrap up Sept. 26 against the Houston Astros. The Blue Jays close out the season Sept. 30 at Tampa Bay.

One change sees nine of the 13 home Saturday games starting at 4:07 p.m. ET. The remaining four are 1:07, which has been the normal starting time in the past. Sunday home games remain 1:07 starts.

The Junior Jays promotion moves to Sunday from Saturday.

