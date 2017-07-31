The Toronto Blue Jays have traded starting pitcher Francisco Liriano and cash to the Houston Astros in exchange for outfielders Nori Aoki and Teoscar Hernandez.

Can confirm Astros have acquired LHP Liriano from Jays. — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) July 31, 2017

Source: Astros are sending OF Nori Aoki and a Minor League player to the Blue Jays. — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) July 31, 2017

#Bluejays are indeed receiving Nori Aoki, Teoscar Hernandez for Francisco Liriano. #Astros — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) July 31, 2017

Following the conclusion of the trade deadline, the Astros placed right-handed starter Lance McCullers Jr. on the disabled list with back discomfort,potentially opening a hole for Liriano to fill.

Liriano was with the Blue Jays since last year at the Trade Deadline, when the team acquired him from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

After finishing 2-2 with a 2.92 ERA in 10 appearances (eight starts) for the Jays last year, the 33-year-old has struggled this season, posting a 6-5 record with a 5.88 ERA.

The left-hander is in the final year of his contract which pays him $13 million per season.

Aoki is hitting .272/.323/.371 with two home runs and 19 RBI this season with the Astros.

The 36-year-old is on the final year of his deal. Aoki was selected off of waivers by Houston in November 2016 from the Seattle Mariners.

Hernandez is listed as Houston's number nine prospect according to MLB.com.

The 24-year-old played 41 games with thr Astros last season where he slashed .230/.304/.420 with four home runs and 11 RBI.

Playing with the Astros Triple-A affiliate Fresno Grizzlies, Hernandez has 12 home runs and 44 RBI and batting .279.