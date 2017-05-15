Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Troy Tulowitzki began a rehab assignment at single-A Dunedin and went 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Tulowitzki played shortstop for the Dunedin Blue Jays, who were leading the Charlotte Stone Crabs 5-1 when he was removed from the game.

The 31-year-old was placed on the disabled list after injuring his hamstring sliding into third base on April 19th.