13h ago
Jays' Tulowitzki begins rehab assignment
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Troy Tulowitzki began a rehab assignment at single-A Dunedin and went 1-for-3 with an RBI.
Tulowitzki played shortstop for the Dunedin Blue Jays, who were leading the Charlotte Stone Crabs 5-1 when he was removed from the game.
The 31-year-old was placed on the disabled list after injuring his hamstring sliding into third base on April 19th.