ORLANDO, Fla. — Rodney Hood scored 31 points, Derrick Favours had 25 points and 11 rebounds and the Utah Jazz routed the Orlando Magic 125-85 on Saturday night.

Hood was 12 for 21 from the field in his highest-scoring game of the season. The reserve guard had 19 straight points for Utah over one stretch that went from the end of the third through early in the fourth.

The Jazz had lost three in a row and seven of eight.

Aaron Gordon had 18 points and nine rebounds for Orlando, and Terrence Ross finished with 12 points. The 40-point margin matched the Magic's worst home loss in team history.

Orlando has dropped four in a row and six of eight. After a strong start to the season, the Magic have been hurt by poor spacing, lack of rhythm and subpar defensive play — the same issues they dealt with last year.

Orlando shot 39 per cent from the field, compared to 48 per cent for Utah. The Magic also had only 13 assists on 31 baskets, while the Jazz finished with 31 assists.

Utah has struggled with injuries during the early part of the season, but starting point guard Ricky Rubio and forward Thabo Sefolosha returned to the floor after missing Friday's 118-107 loss to Brooklyn. Rubio was out with a sore Achilles, and Sefolosha was sidelined by a sore right knee.

The Jazz took advantage of the Magic's lack of ball movement and poor defensive play to jump out to a 63-48 lead at halftime. Favours had 17 points on 7-of-7 shooting in the first half. Hood had 10 points at the break.

TIP-INS

Jazz: Joe Johnson (right wrist tendon instability), Rudy Gobert (right tibia contusion) and Dante Exum (left shoulder surgery) were out. ... The Jazz went 9 for 9 at the free-throw line in the first half.

Magic: Backup point guard D.J. Augustin returned after missing the previous seven games with a left hamstring injury. ... Rookie forward Jonathan Isaac missed his third straight game with an ankle injury. ... Guard Mario Hezonja suffered a head laceration during the second quarter, but he returned to the floor in the second half.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Continue their four-game road trip at Philadelphia on Monday.

Magic: Finish a two-game homestand against the Indiana Pacers on Monday.