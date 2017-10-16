SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz have waived forward Joel Bolomboy.

The team drafted Bolomboy with the No. 52 overall pick in 2016 and he played in 12 games. The 6-foot-9, 235-pounder from Weber State bounced back and forth from the NBA G League, where he played 24 games for the Salt Lake City Stars and averaged 16.4 points, 13.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks.

Bolomboy averaged 17.1 points and 12.6 rebounds as a senior at Weber State. The rebounds ranked third in the nation as he set the school's single-season record with 415.

The Jazz roster is now down to 17 players with the season opener against the Denver Nuggets coming up at home on Wednesday.