Joanna Jedrzejczyk retained the UFC women’s strawweight championship with a unanimous decision victory over Jessica Andrade (50-45, 50-44, 50-45) in the co-main event at UFC 211.

The fight started with a ferocious pace, as Jedrzejczyk bouts often do, but it was Andrade who pushed the champion around the outside of the Octagon in an attempt to close the distant on her lengthy opponent. Jedrzejczyk used lightning-fast leg kicks to slow down her charging opponent and tied in jab combos that caused early damage.

Despite a skilled striking display in the opening round from the champion, it was Andrade who brought the crowd to their feet with two swinging hooks that landed on Jedrzejczyk's forehead and jaw. The shot to the forehead began to swell immediately and Jedrzejczyk carried a painful-looking souvenir for the rest of the fight.

Jedrzejczyk settled in as the fight wore on and picked her Brazilian challenger apart at will with snapping head kicks and jab combos. Her assault on Andrade's legs continued.

The undefeated Polish champion controlled the Octagon with pace, precision and reach en route to her sixth consecutive title defence.