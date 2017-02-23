Undefeated women's strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk will defend her title against Jessica Andrade at UFC 211 in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, May 13, the organization announced Thursday.



Jedrzejczyk (13-0) is coming off a win over Polish compatriot Karolina Kowalkiewicz at UFC 2015 in November. The champ has fought to five-round unanimous decision victories in three straight bouts. She is 7-0 since entering the UFC in 2014 and has successfully defended her strawweight title four times.

Andrade (16-5) earns her first UFC title shot after three straight wins over Angela Hill, Joanne Calderwood and Jessica Penne. The 25-year-old Brazilian started her career in the UFC at bantamweight but dropped down to the 125-pound weight class in 2016 and hasn't lost since.

Jedrzejczyk vs. Andrade will be the co-main event at UFC 211 behind a heavyweight title bout between champion Stipe Miocic and Junior dos Santos.