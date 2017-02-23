1h ago
Jedrzejczyk to defend title vs. Andrade at UFC 211
TSN.ca Staff
Undefeated women's strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk will defend her title against Jessica Andrade at UFC 211 in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, May 13, the organization announced Thursday.
Jedrzejczyk (13-0) is coming off a win over Polish compatriot Karolina Kowalkiewicz at UFC 2015 in November. The champ has fought to five-round unanimous decision victories in three straight bouts. She is 7-0 since entering the UFC in 2014 and has successfully defended her strawweight title four times.
Andrade (16-5) earns her first UFC title shot after three straight wins over Angela Hill, Joanne Calderwood and Jessica Penne. The 25-year-old Brazilian started her career in the UFC at bantamweight but dropped down to the 125-pound weight class in 2016 and hasn't lost since.
Jedrzejczyk vs. Andrade will be the co-main event at UFC 211 behind a heavyweight title bout between champion Stipe Miocic and Junior dos Santos.