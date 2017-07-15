Lulay connects with Johnson for score, then saves team with tackle

BC Lions quarterback Johnathon Jennings left Saturday's game against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the first quarter after taking a hit from Ticats defensive tackle Davon Coleman on the Lions' first offensive possession of the game.

#BCLions say Jonathon Jennings has a bruised throwing shoulder. Return is "questionable" more towards "unlikely" #CFL — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) July 16, 2017

The Lions said Jennings suffered a bruised shoulder and is questionable to return, leaning more towards "unlikely."

After heading to the locker room after the hit, Jennings was seen on the sidelines with an ice pack on his right shoulder. He has been replaced behind centre by backup Travis Lulay.

Jennings got the ball away before being hit on the play, but it was intercepted by Ticats' cornerback Richard Leonard.