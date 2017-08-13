The BC Lions replaced Jonathon Jennings with Travis Lulay in the second quarter against the Saskatchewan Roughriders after a tough start, before reinserting Jennings to start the second half.

The Roughriders were leading the Lions 22-0 when head coach Wally Buono made the change to Lulay from Jennings, who was 3-10 for 45 yards and three interceptions at the time.

Jennings returned to start the second half but had a promising drive end with his fourth interception of the game early in the third quarter.

Lulay had been playing well filling in for Jennings after the starter was injured in Week 4 against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, but was feeling sore after taking a big hit from the Roughriders' AJ Jefferson in BC's Week 7 win, opening the door for a Jennings return.