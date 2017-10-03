New Miami Marlins minority owner Derek Jeter was non-committal when it came to the future of slugger Giancarlo Stanton on Tuesday.

"I don't know him well," Jeter said during his introductory press conference. "I haven't spoken to the players. I haven't spoken to him. Anything we're going to do moving forward with the organization, I will discuss with [team president Mike Hill]."

Stanton, 27, finished the season with 59 home runs, the largest home run total since the 2001 season. He has 10 years and $285 million remaining on a 13-year deal he signed in 2014.

Jeter acknowledged that "unpopular decisions" would likely be made in the short term for the team, but said that he didn't like the word "teardown."

"We do have to rebuild the organization," Jeter said. "It starts with player development and scouting. We will build it from top down and bottom up."

Jeter and partner Bruce Sherman have yet to comment on the futures of Hill and manager Don Mattingly.

The Marlins finished the season at 77-85, second in the National League East and 20 games behind the Washington Nationals. They were 10 games behind the Colorado Rockies for the second NL wild-card spot.