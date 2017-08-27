FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets have claimed defensive end Kony Ealy off waivers from the New England Patriots.

To make room on the roster Sunday, the Jets also waived injured defensive lineman Anthony Johnson.

Ealy joins his cousin and fellow defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson on New York's roster. Ealy was a second-round pick of Carolina out of the University of Missouri in 2014 and had 14 sacks and six forced fumbles in three seasons with the Panthers. He had three sacks and an interception in Carolina's loss to Denver in Super Bowl 50.

Ealy was traded to New England in March, but was cut by the Patriots on Saturday.

Johnson had four tackles in seven games last season with the Jets, who signed him off New England's practice squad.

