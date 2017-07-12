The Winnipeg Jets have come to terms on a two-year, $2 million deal with restricted free agent forward Andrew Copp.

The deal will pay Copp $900,000 this season and $1.1 million in 2018-19.

The 23-year-old appeared in 64 games for the Jets last season and tallied nine goals and eight assists. The native of Ann Arbor, Michigan also played for the United States at the World Championship and had one goal in eight games.

Copp was selected by the Jets in the fourth round of the 2013 Draft.