The Winnipeg Jets extended the contracts of both general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff and head coach Paul Maurice this off-season, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Dreger reported Wednesday that both deals are multi-year agreements, with Cheveldayoff signing months ago and Maurice's contract coming more recently.

Correct. In fact, I believe Cheveldayoff's extension was agreed to months ago. Maurice multi year deal more recent. https://t.co/vLWIpOQqKG — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) September 6, 2017

Cheveldayoff has served as general manager of the franchise since 2011, when the Atlanta Thrashers relocated to Winnipeg. His contract, which was extended in 2013, was set to expire after this season. The team is 216-191-51 since he was hired. Cheveldayoff spent two years as the Chicago Blackhawks' assistant general manager before joining the Jets.

Maurice joined the team during the 2013-14 season, taking over when Claude Noel was fired. Maurice owns a 136-112-33 record with the Jets, leading the team to a postseason berth in 2015, when they were swept by the Anaheim Ducks. Maurice's contract was also scheduled to expire after this season.

The 50-year-old has spent 1,365 games behind the bench in the NHL and owns a career record of 596-569-99-101 with the Hartford Whalers, Carolina Hurricanes and Toronto Maple Leafs. He owns a career playoff record of 25-32 in five postseason appearances over his 19-year career. He reached Stanley Cup final with the Hurricanes in 2002, but fell in five games to the Detroit Red Wings.

Winnipeg finished last season with a 40-35-7 record, nine points out of the final wild-card spot.

