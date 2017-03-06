1h ago
Jets G Pavelec undergoes knee scope
TSN.ca Staff
Winnipeg Jets head coach Paul Maurice confirmed goalie Ondrej Pavelec underwent a scope on his knee Monday.
Maurice added that recovery time for this type of procedure is usually 2-3 weeks for a player but could be longer for a goalie.
Pavelec had been on injured reserve since early February until late last week, when he declared himself healthy.
The 29-year-old has played in eight games for the Jets this season, and has a 4-4 record with an .888 save percentage and 3.55 goals against average.