Will Mason be a good mentor for Hellebuyck?

The Winnipeg Jets signed goaltender Connor Hellebuyck to a one-year, $2.25 million contract on Monday to avoid salary arbitration.

Hellebuyck posted a 26-19-4 record last season with a 2.89 goals against average and a .907 save percentage. Hellebuyck led all goaltenders under the age of 24 with 56 appearances last season and posted four shutouts.

He played his best hockey within the Central Division, posting a 12-3-1 record with a .937 save percentage and a 2.09 goals against average.

The 24-year-old made his debut with the Jets during the 2015-16 season, posting a 13-11-1 record with a .918 save percentage and a 2.34 goals against average.

The 2012 fifth-round pick is set to share the crease this season with free-agent signee Steve Mason. Mason joined the Jets earlier this month on a two-year, $8.2 million contract.

The two sides were scheduled to go to arbitration on Aug. 1.