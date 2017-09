Winnipeg Jets centre Adam Lowry left Monday's preseason game against the Calgary Flames with a lower-body injury.

Adam Lowry will not return to tonight’s game due to a lower body injury. — Winnipeg Jets PR (@WpgJetsPR) September 26, 2017

Lowry, 24, scored 15 goals and added 14 assists over 82 games with the Jets in 2016-17, his third year with the club.

The American was selected by the Jets in the third-round of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft and has tallied 33 goals and 36 helpers over 236 career games in Winnipeg.