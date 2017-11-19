The Winnipeg Jets have placed veteran defenceman Tobias Enstrom on injured reserve and recalled defenceman Tucker Poolman from the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League.

Enstrom will reportedly be sidelined for eight weeks with a lower-body injury suffered Saturday afternoon against the New Jersey Devils, according to Jamie Thomas of Jets TV.

Look for #NHLJets to recall Tucker Poolman today as it appears Toby Enstrom will be out 8 weeks with a lower body injury (which is unrelated to previous knee issues) #NHL — Jamie Thomas (@JamieThomasTV) November 19, 2017

Enstrom, 33, has two assists over 19 games this season, his 11th with the franchise.

The Swede is in the final season of a five-year, $28.75 million contract and will be a free agent at season's end.

The Jets have won four in a row and sit second in the Central Division with a 12-4-3 record.