The Winnipeg Jets recalled goalie Ondrej Pavelec Tuesday.

The Jets have lost four straight games and five of their last six.

The 29-year-old Pavelec was a surprise cut at the end of Jets' training camp and has spent the season so far with the Manitoba Moose in the AHL, and registered a 2.78 goals against average and .917 save percentage in 18 games.

Connor Hellebuyck has appeared in 34 games for the Jets this season, registering a 16-13-1 record with a 2.82 goals against average and .907 save percentage.

Michael Hutchison has appeared in 20 games for the Jets and has a 4-10 record with a 3.23 goals against average and .894 save percentage.

The Jets aren't expected to send down either goalie, instead opting to roll with three for the time being.

In other Jets roster moves, the team has placed defenceman Ben Chiarot on IR.