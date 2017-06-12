NEW YORK — The New York Jets have released wide receiver Eric Decker, six days after saying they would do so if they couldn't work out a trade.

The announcement Monday officially ends Decker's tenure with the team after three seasons. It's the latest in a series of off-season moves by the Jets to cut high-priced veterans.

New York cut linebacker David Harris last Tuesday after 10 seasons, and general manager Mike Maccagnan also announced that the Jets would be parting with Decker.

Decker's departure will save the Jets $7.25 million in salary. The 30-year-old receiver had 163 catches for 2,183 yards and 19 touchdowns in three seasons with New York.

Decker and Harris have joined Darrelle Revis, Nick Mangold, Nick Folk and Brandon Marshall as veterans who have left the team this off-season.

