While some New York Jets fans will be sad to see wide receiver Brandon Marshall now ply his trade for their crosstown rival Giants, former teammate Sheldon Richardson isn't all that broken up about it.

An honest Sheldon Richardson rips Brandon Marshall. Says locker room is better now: "Let's just say there are 15 reasons why it's better" — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) May 23, 2017

"Let's just say there are 15 reasons why it's better," Richardson said of the Jets' locker room following the team's first OTA of the spring.

Marshall wore jersey no. 15 for the Jets and had an acrimonious relationship with some of his Jets teammates, Richardson included.

After a Christmas Eve loss to the New England Patriots that Marshall called "embarrassing," Richardson said, "“He should be embarrassed. He knows what he did."

Marshall couldn't explain Richardson's comments.

“I’m a little caught off guard, to be honest with you guys,” Marshall told reporters. “I don’t know where it’s coming from. I just know there’s a lot of guys in our locker room doing everything they can to lead and bring guys along. It’s not always easy, especially in this environment. He’s definitely a guy that I see myself in. When I was younger, totally different stories, but there’s so much potential, so much growth there, so hopefully he grows.”

Reports later surfaced that Marshall laid into his teammates at the half as they were trailing 27-0 and his remarks weren't well-received.

Marshall and Richardson also had a heated argument following the team's Week 3 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Last August during training camp, Marshall threw a punch at then-Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis. Marshall said at the time that he was provoked.

"I beat him twice times in a row, and on the third, he swung and hit me in the face," Marshall said. "Ever since then, it got really competitive. That came back up in that moment. I told him, 'Don't ever put your hands in my face again like that.' He kind of baited me to do it, and I did it. It kind of went too far, but there's a thin line between football and being a man."

After requesting his release from the Jets, Marshall was granted it on March 3. He then signed a two-year, $12 million deal with the Giants the following week.

In two seasons with the Jets, the 33-year-old Marshall recorded 168 catches for 2,290 yards and 17 touchdowns.