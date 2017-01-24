Rookie Patrik Laine will return to the Winnipeg Jets lineup on Tuesday night.

Jets head coach Paul Maurice said Laine has been cleared to play for the first time since suffering a concussion on Jan. 7 and will dress against the San Jose Sharks.

Laine missed the team's past eight games since sustaining the injury after being hit in open ice by Jake McCabe. The team went 3-4-1 with Laine injured.

In 42 games for the Jets this season, the second overall draft pick has 21 goals and 37 points. He sits one goal back for Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews for the rookie goal lead and two points back of Toronto's Mitch Marner for the rookie points lead.

To make room for Laine on the active roster, the Jets placed Drew Stafford on injured reserve, retroactive to Jan. 21.

Ondrej Pavelec will start in goal for the Jets, who are 22-24-4 this season.

Viewers in the Jets region can watch the game live on TSN3 at 6:30pm CT.