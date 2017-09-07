WINNIPEG — The Jets have been to the playoffs only once since moving back to Winnipeg, but the organization believes the right men are steering the ship.

The club has given multi-year contract extensions to head coach Paul Maurice and general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff.

Questions over Maurice's future lingered throughout the off-season as he was about to enter the final year of his four-year contract.

The Jets struggled to meet rising expectations last year when they were hit by injuries and woeful goaltending. The club finished ninth in the Western Conference, seven points behind the Nashville Predators for the final wild-card spot.

Bright spots were found in Finnish sensation Patrik Laine, who had 36 goals and 64 points in 73 games, as well as Mark Scheifele and Nikolaj Ehlers, the 21-year-old Dane who broke out with 64 points in his second NHL season.

All that young talent, along with steadfast veterans like Bryan Little, Dustin Byfuglien and Blake Wheeler, positioned the Jets as a team to watch last year. Despite they hype, they failed to advance to the post-season for the second straight year.

The Jets made the playoffs in 2015 and were swept by Anaheim in the first round in what stands as their lone appearance since relocation back to Winnipeg in 2011.

Cheveldayoff left the Chicago Blackhawks front office to take over as the Jets' GM eight days after the move.

Despite the lack of tangible success under his leadership, Winnipeg has built up one of the most reputed pools of young talent in hockey.

Beyond the awesome trio of Laine, Ehlers and the 24-year-old Scheifele, the Jets also boast 22-year-old Josh Morrissey, a first pairing defenceman last year, 23-year-old defenceman Jacob Trouba, and intriguing 20-year-olds Kyle Connor (44 points in 52 games as an AHL rookie last year), and Jack Roslovic (48 points in 65 AHL games).

Success in the coming year may depend on goaltending improvements.

Cheveldayoff signed former Philadelphia Flyer and Calder trophy winner Steve Mason to a two-year contract this summer, hoping the 29-year-old will stabilize the crease.