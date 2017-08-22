New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles will wait one more preseason game to decide on his starting quarterback for Week 1.

Bowles said he will announce his decision next Monday, after reviewing the team's film from Saturday's contest against the Giants.

Josh McCown started the team's first preseason game, while Christian Hackenberg started last week against the Detroit Lions.

McCown is the favourite to start after signing a one-year, $6 million contract as a free agent and outperforming Hackenberg in the preseason so far.

McCown, 38, started three games with the Cleveland Browns last season. He completed three of four passes for 72 yards and a touchdown against the Titans in Week 1 of the preseason and did not play against the Lions.

Hackenberg, selected in the second round of the 2016 draft, went 18-for-25 for 127 yards against the Titans but completed just two of six attempts for 14 yards against Detroit.

McCown has made 27 starts over the past four seasons with the Browns, Buccaneers and Bears.