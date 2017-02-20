Winnipeg Jets defenceman Jacob Trouba will have a hearing Monday with the NHL Department of Player Safety for an illegal check to the head of Ottawa Senators forward Mark Stone Sunday night.

Winnipeg’s Jacob Trouba will have a hearing tomorrow afternoon for an illegal check to the head on Ottawa’s Mark Stone. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) February 20, 2017

In the final period of Ottawa's 3-2 loss to Winnipeg, Stone appeared to take an elbow to the head from Trouba. Stone left the game and was unable to return to action.

The Sens also lost Mike Hoffman and Tommy Wingels to injuries against the Jets after announcing Bobby Ryan could miss considerable time with a finger injury before the game.

"At some point it felt like there was nobody on the bench, but a lot of character on our bench and our guys played to the end," said head coach Guy Boucher after the game. "I thought we deserved a much, much better fate.

"It doesn't look good. We have to wait until tomorrow to be clear and precise but right now we could be losing quite a few guys."