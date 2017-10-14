FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets have waived wide receiver Jalin Marshall and signed cornerback Xavier Coleman from the practice squad.

The move Saturday to cut Marshall comes as a surprise after the former Ohio State star had 14 catches and two touchdowns as a rookie last season for the Jets. He served a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance enhancers to start the season and was reinstated to the active roster last Monday.

Marshall was originally signed last year as a rookie free agent.

Coleman signed with the Jets in May as an undrafted free agent out of Portland State. He was in training camp with New York, played in two preseason games and was added to the practice squad last month.

