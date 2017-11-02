Ryan Johansen said after Wednesday's loss to the San Jose Sharks he believes his third-period hit on Marc-Edouard Vlasic was clean.

The Nashville Predators forward received a two-minute penalty for boarding on the hit, which knocked the San Jose Sharks defenceman out of the game.

Johansen hit Vlasic as he attempted to play the puck in his own corner. Johansen's shoulder appeared to make direct contact to the head of Vlasic, who received help from a trainer leaving the ice.

Vlasic did not return to the game after the third-period collision and Sharks head coach Pete DeBoer said after his team's win he did not have an update on the defenceman's status.

“I hope he’s OK, first of all. I totally thought it was clean. I would never, ever try and hit someone in a bad position,” Johansen told the Mercury News. “I felt like I was just getting body position on him, but I really hope he’s OK because you never want to see anybody go down.”

Johansen also dispelled any notion his fight with Joe Pavelski, which came eight minutes after the hit, had anything to do with Vlasic.

“I actually went at (Pavelski) because he hit me in the same spot, a blind side hit, boarding probably,” Johansen said. “So I just didn’t like the hit. I didn’t think anyone would come after me because it was a clean hit (on Vlasic), just unlucky.”

Pavelski, however, didn't seem to agree with Johansen's assessment of the hit on Vlasic.

“Hopefully he’s alright. He’s a huge part of our team for what we do defensively and you never want to see that,” Pavelski said of Vlasic. “He’s just in a vulnerable spot. For that hit to happen, you don’t want to see that.”

DeBoer said after the game he hadn't taken a close enough look at the hit to give his judgement and would leave it in the hands of the league's Department of Player Safety.