Ryan Johansen called out Anaheim Ducks centre Ryan Kesler after Sunday night's Game 2 loss.

Johansen, who the Ducks have chosen to match with Kesler through two games with home-ice advantage, said it doesn't make sense how Kesler plays the game.

"I mean, it just blows my mind watching," Johansen said. "I don't know what's going through his head over there. Like his family and his friends watching him play, I don't know how you cheer for a guy like that. It just doesn't make sense how he plays the game.

"I'm just trying to go out there and play hockey, and it sucks when you've got to pull a stick out of your groin every shift."

Johansen picked up two points on Sunday night, including the game's opening goal on a breakaway. He picked up a two-minute minor for high-sticking Kesler after a draw in the second period.

Through 12 playoff games, the 24-year-old owns three goals and 10 assists while averaging 20:18 of ice time per game, second among Predators forwards.

Kesler, who's been assigned the task of shutting down opponent's No. 1 centres in the postseason, owns one goal and seven assists in 13 games in the postseason. He's also picked 28 penalty minutes, including a tripping minor in the third period of Sunday's game.

"Obviously (Johansen's) a focal point, he's a top centre on their team," Kesler told NBCSN on Sunday. "We take the mindset we've got to just to better than the guy across from you. If that's Johansen for me, I gotta better than him tonight."

Johansen could see less of Kesler in Game 3, when the Predators own the last change advantage at home.