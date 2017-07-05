1h ago
Johnson, 29 others elect salary arbitration
TSN.ca Staff
Galchenyuk back in the fold in Montreal
Restricted free agent forward Alex Galchenyuk was among the 30 players to file for salary arbitration Wednesday. Soon after filing through, Galchenyuk agreed to a three-year, 14.7 million deal ($4.9 million AAV) to return the Montreal Canadiens.
Here are the 29 other restricted free agents who elected arbitration:
Arizona Coyotes
Jordan Martinook
Boston Bruins
Ryan Spooner
Buffalo Sabres
Nathan Beaulieu
Johan Larsson
Robin Lehner
Calgary Flames
Micheal Ferland
Colorado Avalanche
Matt Nieto
Detroit Red Wings
Tomas Tatar
Edmonton Oilers
Joey LaLeggia
Los Angeles Kings
Kevin Gravel
Minnesota Wild
Mikael Granlund
Nino Niederreiter
Nashville Predators
Viktor Arvidsson
Marek Mazanec
Austin Watson
New York Islanders
Calvin de Haan
New York Rangers
Jesper Fast (since signed a new contract)
Mika Zibanejad
Ottawa Senators
Ryan Dzingel
Jean-Gabriel Pageau
Pittsburgh Penguins
Brian Dumoulin
Conor Sheary
St. Louis Blues
Colton Parayko
Tampa Bay Lightning
Tyler Johnson
Ondrej Palat
Vancouver Canucks
Reid Boucher
Michael Chaput
Vegas Golden Knights
Nate Schmidt
Winnipeg Jets
Connor Hellebuyck
In regards to club-elected salary arbitration, teams have a deadline of July 6 at 5 p.m. ET for notification.