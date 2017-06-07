NEW YORK — Charles Johnson and Edgar Renteria, members of the Marlins' 1997 World Series championship team, will manage in the All-Star Futures Game on July 9 at Marlins Park.

Johnson will lead the U.S. team and Renteria the world squad, the commissioner's office said Wednesday.

Former Marlins Cliff Floyd (U.S. hitting coach), Al Leiter (U.S. pitching coach) and Luis Castillo (world bench coach) also are on the staffs along with ex-Marlins coach Jerry Manuel (U.S. bench coach).