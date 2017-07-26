Demetrious Johnson is coming back to Canada and he’s bringing history with him for the main event of UFC 215 in Edmonton on September 9th. If the flyweight champion is successful in defending his belt, as he was at events in Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal, he will break a tie with Anderson Silva for the most consecutive title defenses in promotion history.

Tickets for UFC 215: JOHNSON vs. BORG go on sale Friday, July 28.

Johnson equaled the record in April when he defeated Wilson Reis in the main event of UFC on Fox 24 and says only then did he turn his attention to his history making possibility.

“Really not till I got past the 10th, when I did my second or fourth or fifth title defence it was so far away, so many years,” Johnson told TSN.ca. “Now here’s my shot and I have to make sure I don’t blow it.”

The Parkland, Washington fighter has likewise, not allowed himself to think about what it will mean to pass the MMA legend in the record book.

“I haven’t thought about (what it will mean) it’s hard to sit down and reflect or think about how I’m going to feel after it,” said Johnson. “It’s almost like how I felt when I won the belt like, wow that happened. Right now I’m just looking forward to going out there and putting on a good performance in Edmonton.”

The 30-year-old champion had a disagreement with UFC president Dana White over whom he should face in his next title defence. The promotion wanted him to accept the challenge of former bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw, while Johnson preferred to face flyweight fighter Ray Borg, who he considered to be the rightful next challenger in line.

Despite objections, the champion won the day, though there was a lot of back in forth in the press between the two men. Johnson is ready to meet with the UFC president and says the entire situation is just a misunderstanding.

“I don’t think Dana White understood where I was coming from as an athlete and I don’t think I understood where he was coming from on the promotional aspect of it,” said Johnson. “What is the point of having number one contenders, what is the point of having a super fight when there is only one belt on the line and the money isn’t super money. There was a misunderstanding, but we’ll sit down and squash it. That’s in the past now.”

Instead of Dillashaw dropping down, Borg will bring his two fight winning streak and 5-2 overall UFC record into the main event of the Edmonton card, he’s a fighter that Johnson is ready to face.

“He’s almost like the dark horse of the division, he’s young and well-rounded with a good tenacity about him,” said Johnson. “I look forward to getting in and fighting guys like that, because I get to beat them up a lot and I enjoy doing that.”

Johnson suffered a hand injury in his last bout and turned to a more modern procedure to help him get back to 100% faster.

“Before I got the stem cell procedure my hand was in pain when I put it in positions or did certain things with it, so now when I put my hand in those positions it doesn’t hurt as much anymore,” said Johnson. “I think it will be 100% when it comes to fight time.”

“You always want to stay as organic as possible, but with stem cells it’s not like I’m sticking steroids or HGH into my body.”

Stem cell shots to heal the hand i broke in the Wilson fight! Shout out to Dr.D and Dr. McGee for keeping me healthy. pic.twitter.com/nKXDdNrN1U — Demetrious Johnson (@MightyMouseUFC) July 7, 2017

Johnson was rewarded for his success this year by being named Best Fighter at the 2017 ESPY Awards, an accolade that he was very proud to receive.

“It was awesome, to be able to win one of those awards,” said Johnson. “It was definitely on the bucket list and to be able to represent the sport of mixed marital arts as one of the best fighters, it just sets the bar higher.”

“I think it’s been three years in a row, Ronda (Rousey) won it, then Conor (McGregor) and now me so, we’re just smashing boxing aren’t we?”