While there appears to be no current plans to bring a shot clock to the PGA Tour, World No. 1 Dustin Johnson believes the addition of one would be "quite fun."

Johnson was asked his thoughts on Wednesday of the European Tour adding a visible shot clock to one of their tournaments this season. Players at the Shot Clock Masters in Austria next summer will work against a 40- to 50-second shot clock and receive a one-stroke penalty if they fail to complete their shot in time.

Johnson said he believes if such an event came to the PGA Tour, many of his opponents would struggle to make their shots in time.

"I think it would be very interesting. You'd see a lot of guys getting penalties on our tour." Johnson told NBC. "Yeah, that would be quite fun, actually. I'd have plenty of time, but there's a lot of guys that wouldn't.

"They would be getting a penalty on every hole."

Henrik Stenson, ranked ninth in the world, said he'll be watching the debut European Tour event closely, but didn't seem as keen to see the technology reach the PGA Tour.

"I think it will be a little more stressful than what we normally see," Stenson said. "It will be interesting to follow and see what everyone thinks about that event. It's obviously a different format, different idea on that tournament in Austria. So yeah, I'm going to follow it closely like everyone else."