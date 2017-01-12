LONDON — Nikola Jokic had 22 points and 10 rebounds and the Denver Nuggets emphatically ended a five-game losing streak with a 140-112 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night in the NBA's Global Games series at O2 Arena.

Wilson Chandler added 21 points, and Danilo Gallinari had 18 for the Nuggets. They outscored the Pacers 39-20 in the third quarter, shooting 73.7 per cent in the period to put it away.

Denver trailed only once, when Kevin Seraphin gave the Pacers a 31-30 lead early in the second quarter, and finished with a season high in scoring.

C.J. Miles had 20 points, and Jeff Teague added 14 points and nine assists for Indiana. The Pacers had won five in a row, scoring at least 120 points in each victory.