Jones falls in Manitoba semis and will not qualify for Scotties

This one was a shocker.

Five-time Canadian champion Jennifer Jones fell to Darcy Robertson, 8-6, in the semifinals of the Manitoba Scotties Sunday afternoon and will not qualify for the national Scotties Tournament of Hearts in St. Catharines next month.

UPSET SPECIAL: @TeamJJonesCurl falls to Darcy Robertson in Manitoba semis and will not qualify for #Scotties. pic.twitter.com/nJM1voPAw0 — TSN Curling (@TSNCurling) January 29, 2017

This marks the first time since 2004 that Jones has lost at Manitoba provincials. She didn't play in 2014 due to representing Canada at the Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

Robertson will play Michelle Englot later Sunday for the right to represent Manitoba at the national championship.