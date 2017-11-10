ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills will be without left tackle Cordy Glenn and wide receiver Zay Jones for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints.

Both did not practice all week. Glenn has an injured foot and ankle. Jones also has an ankle problem.

Tight end Charles Clay and cornerback E.J. Gaines are questionable. Clay has missed the last three games with a knee injury. Gaines has missed two games because of a hamstring injury.

Clay was one of Buffalo's top receiving targets before his injury. Through five games, he had 20 receptions for 258 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bills are 5-3 and second in the AFC East. New Orleans is 6-2 and leads the NFC South.