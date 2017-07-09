MINNEAPOLIS — Adam Jones homered twice and drove in five runs to lead a 15-hit attack and the Baltimore Orioles defeated the Minnesota Twins 11-5 on Sunday.

Ruben Tejada and Seth Smith each had three hits for the Orioles, who won their second straight and earned a split of the weekend series.

Max Kepler had a double and a triple and Robbie Grossman drove in two runs for Minnesota, which reached the All-Star break at 45-43. It's only the second time in the past seven seasons the Twins have been above .500 at the break.

Ubaldo Jimenez (4-4) worked five innings for his third win in his past five starts. He allowed four runs in the second inning, but otherwise held off the Twins.

Jones put the Orioles on top 3-0 just four batters into the game when he drove a hanging slider into the second deck above the bullpens in left-centre.

Kyle Gibson (5-7) had issued a four-pitch walk to Seth Smith to start the game, and All-Star Jonathan Schoop singled with one out to set up Jones' 444-foot shot.

The Orioles broke open a 5-4 game in the fifth with a four-run rally that began with Jones' 15th home run of the season, a line drive into the second deck in left. Caleb Joseph's two-run single was the other big hit in the inning.

GLOVE WORK

Twins centre fielder Zack Granite made a leaping grab at the wall to take away a possible extra-base hit from third baseman Manny Machado in the fourth inning.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: First baseman Chris Davis, who has been out since June 13 with a strained right oblique, took batting practice before Sunday's game. He's scheduled to begin a brief rehab assignment on Monday at Class A Frederick. Manager Buck Showalter said he expects Davis to be ready to rejoin the team after the All-Star break.

Twins: Manager Paul Molitor said LHP Craig Breslow would spend the All-Star break at home in Boston before reporting to Triple-A Rochester to begin a rehab assignment. Breslow has been on the DL since June 28 due to left thoracic rib soreness. ... Catcher Jason Castro was scratched from the starting lineup on Sunday due to neck cramps.

UP NEXT

Orioles: After the All-Star Game, the Orioles return to action on Friday when they kick off a nine-game homestand with a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs. The team has not announced its rotation for the series, but Showalter indicated that he was leaning toward RHP Kevin Gausman (5-7, 5.85 ERA) getting the start on Friday.

Twins: Minnesota opens the second half with a weekend series at Houston. RHP Jose Berrios (8-2, 3.53) is scheduled to start the opener on Friday.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball