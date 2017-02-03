Defending Pinty’s All-Star Curling Skins Game champion Jennifer Jones opened this year’s tournament with a win over National champion Chelsea Carey Friday.

Team Jones, which also featureds Kaitlyn Lawes, Jill Officer, and Dawn McEwen won $11,000 in prize money in advancing to Sunday’s final.

They edged Team Carey, which also features Amy Nixon, Jocelyn Peterman, and Lain Peters, who finished with $10,000 in prize money.

Jones and her team will wait to face either Team Muirhead or Team Sweeting, who face off in the second semifinal on Saturday. That game can be seem on TSN1, TSN4, and TSN5 on Saturday at 3pm et/noon pt.