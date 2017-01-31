NEW YORK — Seth Jones scored twice, Alexander Wennberg had a goal and two assists and the Columbus Blue Jackets led by six goals and held on to beat the New York Rangers 6-4 on Tuesday night.

Brandon Saad added a goal and an assist, and Nick Foligno and Matt Calvert also scored for the Blue Jackets. Joonas Korpisalo, starting in place of All-Star Sergei Bobrovsky, stopped 33 shots.

The Blue Jackets won for the sixth time in 13 games since a franchise-record 16-game winning streak and beat the Rangers for the second time in three meetings this season after losing the previous seven.

Jimmy Vesey, Michael Grabner, Chris Kreider and Kevin Klein scored in the third period after the Rangers trailed 6-0. New York starting goalie Henrik Lundqvist was pulled less than four minutes into the second period after giving up three goals on 16 shots. He was replaced by Antti Raanta, who finished with seven saves on 10 shots.