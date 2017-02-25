Jones strikes four times as Bandits rally to beat Rock

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Mitch Jones had four goals and an assist as the Buffalo Bandits scored three times late to beat the Toronto Rock 15-12 on Saturday night in National Lacrosse League action.

Brad Self scored a hat trick while Mark Steenhuis, Blaze Riorden and Craig England all struck twice for Buffalo (3-5). Alex Kedoh Hill and Dhane Smith also chipped in.

Brett Hickey, Turner Evans, Stephan Leblanc, Phil Caputo and Challen Rogers each had a pair of goals for the Rock (5-3). Brodie Merrill and Dan Lintner rounded out the attack.

Anthony Cosmo made 48 saves for the win as Nick Rose turned away 27 shots in defeat.

The Bandits were 4 for 6 on the power play while Toronto scored five times on seven opportunities.