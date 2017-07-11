MIAMI —

Michael Jordan has joined the investment group led by Derek Jeter that is trying to buy the Miami Marlins.

Jordan's spokeswoman, Estee Portnoy, confirmed Jordan's involvement Tuesday. The NBA Hall of Famer owns the Charlotte Hornets and is expected to assume a minority ownership role if Jeter's group buys the Marlins.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria is soon expected to choose a winning bid from among three investment groups seeking to buy the team, and all have offered about the same amount of money. Manfred said the three groups are working on financial structuring, legal issues and due diligence in preparation for a purchase.

One investment group is led by Jeter, the former New York Yankees shortstop and a 14-time All-Star. A second group includes former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush and Massachusetts businessman Tagg Romney, and the third group is led by South Florida businessman Jorge Mas.

Loria on Tuesday declined to say when he expects to sell the team.

