PHILADELPHIA — Tommy Joseph hit a tying home run in the seventh inning and a winning single in the 11th, lifting the Philadelphia Phillies over Colorado 2-1 Thursday and stopping the Rockies from a four-game sweep.

Joseph homered off Tyler Anderson and lined the game-ending hit against Scott Oberg after Michael Saunders' one-out double.

Jeanmar Gomez (3-1) pitched a hitless 11th is his return from a disabled list stint caused by an elbow injury. Philadelphia stopped a five-game losing streak, winning for the fifth time in 25 games. Colorado, which has the NL's best record, had won four in a row.

Trevor Story homered in the fourth off Vince Velasquez, who allowed eight hits in five innings and struck out seven. Three of the strikeouts were by major league hits leader Charlie Blackmon, who went 2 for 5 in the game.

Anderson gave up six hits in seven innings.

BACK IN THE LINEUP

Maikel Franco and Cameron Rupp returned to the Phillies' starting lineup after each received two consecutive days off. Franco went 1 for 5 while Rupp drew three walks in four plate appearances.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rockies: DJ LeMahieu was rested from the lineup after 24 consecutive starts. He pinch hit in the 11th and grounder out.

Phillies: Gomez had a 7.94 ERA in nine appearances before he was placed on the DL with a right elbow impingement on May 9.

UP NEXT

Rockies: RHP Antonio Senzatela (6-1, 3.67 ERA) is to start Friday's series opener against St. Louis in Denver, where Senzatela is 4-1.

Phillies: RHP Aaron Nola (2-1, 3.52 ERA) is slated to pitch Friday against Cincinnati in his second start since returning from a trip to the DL caused by a back injury. Nola lost Sunday at Pittsburgh despite allowing one run in seven innings.

