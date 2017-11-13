Aaron Judge was named American League Rookie of the Year by a unanimous vote Monday after a record-breaking first campaign.

The New York Yankees right fielder led the American League with 52 home runs, an MLB rookie record. The 25-year-old also ranked first in the AL in runs with 128, second in RBIs with 114, and batted .284.

Judge, who was named an All-Star midway through the year, defeated Boston Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi and Baltimore Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini. Judge is also up for AL MVP, which will be announced Thursday.