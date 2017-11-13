9m ago
Judge named AL Rookie of the Year by unanimous vote
TSN.ca Staff
Judge deserves AL Rookie of the Year
Aaron Judge was named American League Rookie of the Year by a unanimous vote Monday after a record-breaking first campaign.
The New York Yankees right fielder led the American League with 52 home runs, an MLB rookie record. The 25-year-old also ranked first in the AL in runs with 128, second in RBIs with 114, and batted .284.
Judge, who was named an All-Star midway through the year, defeated Boston Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi and Baltimore Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini. Judge is also up for AL MVP, which will be announced Thursday.