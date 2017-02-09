Claude Julien released a statement on Thursday to thank the Boston Bruins organization and the team's fans for his 10-year tenure with the club.

Julien was fired on Tuesday in the midst of his 10th season with the team.

The statement read as follows, per the Boston Globe:

"I would like first and foremost to thank the Bruins organization for allowing my family and I the privilege of spending 10 unforgettable years in Boston. We were proud to call this great city home for so long and will dearly miss it.

“To the players, past and present, medical and equipment staff, doctors and communications staff, all of whom worked hard for the success of our club with a team-first mentality, I cannot thank you enough for your commitment through it all.

“From the game day security crew to the volunteers that I was fortunate enough to meet throughout the years, I thank you as well.

“I certainly cannot sign off without thanking the people that made this time here so rewarding- the Boston Bruins fans. Your devotion, unmistakable passion, energy and support is what makes Boston the best sports city in the entire world!"

Julien joined the Bruins ahead of the 2007-08 season and led the team to the playoffs in his first year. He posted a 419-246-94 record in just over nine and a half seasons.

Under Julien, the Bruins reached the playoffs in seven of his nine complete seasons and won the Stanley Cup in 2011. The Bruins reached the Stanley Cup Final for a second time in 2013, but fell in six games to the Chicago Blackhawks.

Assistant Bruce Cassidy has assumed Julien's position as head coach in an interim role.