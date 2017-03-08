Kristen Shilton TSN Toronto Maple Leafs Reporter Follow|Archive

TORONTO – On Tuesday night against the Detroit Red Wings, the Toronto Maple Leafs wrote a new ending to a tired story and got their playoff aspirations back on track.

Leading 3-0 with 38 seconds left in the second period, Red Wings forward Gustav Nyquist cut their lead by one. Thirty-six seconds into the third, Nyquist cut the lead again.

Suddenly sitting in a one-goal game, the Maple Leafs were in familiar territory, on the cusp of blowing their 11th multi-goal lead of the season and seventh two-period lead in the final frame.

This time, Toronto held off an aggressive Red Wings team to win 3-2, marking their first regulation win since February 19 and halting a season-long five-game losing streak.

“That [win] was big for us,” said Mitch Marner. “All night we played the way we wanted to and that’s why we had success. We definitely had a good start, now we just have to make sure we’re playing that way every night.”

Consistency hasn’t come easily for Toronto since the all-star break. They’ve posted back-to-back wins once in 14 games, and their usually unstoppable offensive powers haven’t been clicking. Despite the hot start, Nyquist’s second goal had Toronto’s bench wondering if history was about to repeat itself against the worst team in the Eastern Conference.

“Here we are again; we’ve been here before,” said Mike Babcock of the third period’s start. “We’ve all seen it. When you have a veteran group that’s been here before, someone goes out and calms everyone down and says ‘let’s make a play.’ We don’t. It’s like a feeding frenzy. As much as we talk about it, not a whole lot happens.”

In this instance, Babcock cited Leo Komarov and Nazem Kadri as players who did step up. The coach moved Connor Brown from Auston Matthews’ line after it was on the ice for both goals scored by Henrik Zetterberg’s line and chased the matchup for that Kadri trio instead, which enabled Toronto to pull out the victory.

The Maple Leafs remained one point behind the New York Islanders for the second wild-card spot, with the Isles beating Edmonton 4-1 later on Tuesday night.

“It’s nice to get two points and walk out of here happy,” said Frederik Andersen, who stopped 22 of 24 shots. “You don’t want to leave points on the table going into the third, and it’s a lesson you want to learn as soon as possible in this league. We’ve had a lot of experience with having a lead and it’s nice to see that we can come out of it with two points today.”

By embracing what has made them a good team all season – playing hard around the net, getting good goaltending, capitalizing on their opportunities with simple plays – the Maple Leafs took a step back in the right direction.

“When things aren’t going well, everyone tries to do a little more than they normally do,” surmised Tyler Bozak. “I think you just have to stick to what got you here and be who you are and I think we played a solid game in that regard. Every game is super important now. Every game has the same magnitude. So we just have to win our games and hope for the best.”



Takeaways

Hello, old friend: In his first game against the team that put him on waivers Feb. 3, Alexey Marchenko had his best game as a Maple Leaf. The defenceman played 110 games for the Red Wings over three seasons, tallying just three goals. His sixth contest as a Leaf yielded his first score of the season, picking up the rebound off Tyler Bozak’s shot and burying it behind Petr Mrazek. Marchenko followed that up with another great scoring chance in the second, but put it right on the goalie for an easy stop. Marchenko was flying around the ice all night, playing noticeably more physical with the added motivation of topping his old club. Marchenko finished the night with two shots and two blocked shots.

No shot: Tightening up defensively had been a goal for the Maple Leafs going into Tuesday’s game, and they held the Red Wings to the third-lowest shots allowed this season (24). In the second period especially they held Detroit without a shot until the final four minutes of the frame, dominating the pace of play and keeping their opponent on their heels. It wasn’t a flawless performance by the back-end – Morgan Rielly and Nikita Zaitsev in particular gave up a couple of quality chances in the third on which Andersen made sprawling stops and they were on the ice for both goals against – but it was a step towards being the better two-way team Toronto is striving for.

What a relief: James van Riemsdyk has been under the microscope of late, mired in a 14-game scoring drought (with just five assists) as his line with Bozak and Mitch Marner struggled defensively. But the veteran winger finally got the monkey off his back, lighting the lamp on the power play in the first period to give Toronto a 2-0 lead. It was a much better performance for van Riemsdyk’s line overall than their last outing in Anaheim, with Bozak and Marner each grabbing two assists. Instead of relying on the rush for chances, all three were crashing the net and utilizing the cycle more efficiently. Despite the recent lull, van Riemsdyk is still on pace for 62 points this season, which would surpass his previous career-high of 61 in 2013-14, his first as a Maple Leaf.

Welcome home: Brian Boyle was 0-3 as a Maple Leaf since being acquired on February 27, with the team saving his first victory for the home crowd. Boyle has had an immediate impact on Toronto’s fourth line, and they have looked sharper and more competitive with him in the middle. That group, with Matt Martin and Nikita Soshnikov, struggled overall Tuesday, posting team-low possession numbers below 37 per cent. Boyle was 5-of-11 in the dot (45 per cent) and has only cracked the 50 per cent mark once in his last four games. Whether Babcock will revisit adding Josh Leivo back to that line after he was pushed out by Soshnikov beginning in Los Angeles still seems unlikely, despite Leivo’s production (eight points in his last 10 games). As Boyle gets acclimated, having consistent linemates could be a benefit.

Next game: Toronto will welcome in the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday for another critical Eastern Conference matchup.