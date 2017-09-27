The Montreal Alouettes have reached out to Colin Kaepernick, but TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor reports that the Canadian Football League is not currently on the former NFL quarterback's radar.

On Kaepernick/ Alouettes: Informing an agent of a player being on a CFL negotiation list is standard procedure for a GM. #CFL #Als — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) September 27, 2017

Further, I'm led to believe Kaepernick is a long way from considering the CFL. #CFL #Als — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) September 27, 2017

Montreal Gazette writer Herb Zurkowsky first reported that the Hamilton Tiger-Cats relinquished Kaepernick's CFL rights and the Als added him to their negotiation list in August.

Alouettes general manager and interim head coach Kavis Reed told Zurkowsky that he reached out to Kaepernick's agent, but that nothing is imminent.

“He’s in the midst of some very important things,” Reed told the Gazette. “We understand there’s a movement going on around him. We’re doing our due diligence and making certain they know we want to see where he’s at. It’s a matter of kicking the tires at this stage."

Kaepernick sparked controversy south of the border for kneeling during the American national anthem last year and has been a free agent since opting out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers this offseason.

The 29-year-old led the 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2012 and has 12,271 passing yards, 72 touchdowns, and 30 interceptions in six NFL seasons.