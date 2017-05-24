1h ago
Kaepernick far superior to most QBs to sign this off-season
TSN.ca Staff,
David Fales found work despite having thrown for just 22 yards over three seasons. Kellen Clemens earned another contract in spite of his career 54 per cent completion rate. And Matt Barkley got a new deal even with his 8:18 touchdown-to-interception ratio. All this while another quarterback, Colin Kaepernick, who has more than 12,000 career passing yards, a 59 per cent completion rate, and 72:30 touchdown-to-interception rate, remains out of a job.
Kaepernick’s wait for work could be coming to an end soon, the 29-year-old is working out with the Seattle Seahawks Wednesday, but regardless the outcome, it’s been far too long.
In total 20 quarterbacks signed free agent deals this offseason, not including reserve/futures and undrafted free agent deals. Among the bunch include a couple failed starters in Matt Cassel and Nick Foles, some high draft pick busts in Mark Sanchez, EJ Manuel, and Geno Smith, and a number of never-were’s like TJ Yates, Case Keenum, and Matt McGloin.
If included in that group, Kaepernick would rank fifth in both yards and touchdown passes, fourth in completion percentage - but second among QBs with 200 or more passing attempts, and first in passer rating.
Career stats of QBs signed this offseason
|Quarterback
|Signing Team
|Comp%
|Yards
|TD
|INT
|Passer Rating
|Colin Kaepernick
|59.8
|12,271
|72
|30
|88.9
|Ryan Fitzpatrick
|Buccaneers
|59.7
|25,888
|166
|133
|79.7
|Matt Cassel
|Titans
|58.9
|17,287
|103
|79
|79.2
|Mark Sanchez
|Bears
|56.7
|15,219
|86
|86
|73.9
|Josh McCown
|Jets
|59.1
|14,242
|79
|69
|78.2
|Nick Foles
|Eagles
|60.4
|9,215
|56
|27
|88.1
|Brian Hoyer
|49ers
|59.5
|8,608
|44
|26
|84.8
|Geno Smith
|Giants
|57.9
|5,962
|28
|36
|72.4
|Case Keenum
|Vikings
|58.4
|5,224
|24
|20
|78.4
|Mike Glennon
|Bears
|59.4
|4,100
|30
|15
|84.6
|Kellen Clemens
|Chargers
|54.6
|4,017
|16
|20
|69.4
|EJ Manuel
|Raiders
|58.3
|3,502
|19
|15
|77.5
|Matt Barkley
|49ers
|59.8
|1,911
|8
|18
|63.7
|Matt McGloin
|Eagles
|58.1
|1,868
|11
|11
|75.3
|TJ Yates
|Bills
|58.1
|1,534
|6
|8
|72.8
|Landry Jones
|Steelers
|60.3
|1,071
|7
|6
|82.8
|Josh Johnson
|Giants
|54.2
|1,042
|5
|10
|57.7
|Kellen Moore
|Cowboys
|58.7
|779
|4
|6
|71.0
|Chase Daniel
|Saints
|65.4
|480
|1
|1
|81.1
|David Fales
|Dolphins
|40.0
|22
|0
|0
|53.7
|Garrett Gilbert
|Panthers
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
Moreover, Kaepernick ranks favourably to the three quarterbacks signed presumably as starters this offseason: Josh McCown, Mike Glennon, and Brian Hoyer. In that select group, the longtime San Francisco 49er ranks second in yards and touchdowns behind only McCown, who is eight years his senior, first in completion percentage, and he sports the best touchdown-to-interception ratio.
Kaepernick also led the 49ers to an NFC Championship and trip to the Super Bowl in 2012, something no one else on that list can boast.
There is an argument against signing Kaepernick as a backup. He has a specific skill-set and requires an adjusted offence to be successful. Most teams want their backups to be plug-and-play options in their current offence. But if there are spots in the league for Josh Johnson, Kellen Moore, and Garrett Gilbert, there absolutely should be one for Kaepernick as well.
The unwarranted backlash for his protests last year – kneeling during the American national anthem – appears to have carried over into the offseason.
Kaepernick didn’t break any laws, has been supported by a number of players around the league, and said he won’t kneel for the anthem next year. If the Seahawks haven’t blackballed Kaepernick like other teams may have, they’ll be getting one of the better backup quarterbacks on the market this year, and months after he could have been signed.