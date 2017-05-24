David Fales found work despite having thrown for just 22 yards over three seasons. Kellen Clemens earned another contract in spite of his career 54 per cent completion rate. And Matt Barkley got a new deal even with his 8:18 touchdown-to-interception ratio. All this while another quarterback, Colin Kaepernick, who has more than 12,000 career passing yards, a 59 per cent completion rate, and 72:30 touchdown-to-interception rate, remains out of a job.

Kaepernick’s wait for work could be coming to an end soon, the 29-year-old is working out with the Seattle Seahawks Wednesday, but regardless the outcome, it’s been far too long.

In total 20 quarterbacks signed free agent deals this offseason, not including reserve/futures and undrafted free agent deals. Among the bunch include a couple failed starters in Matt Cassel and Nick Foles, some high draft pick busts in Mark Sanchez, EJ Manuel, and Geno Smith, and a number of never-were’s like TJ Yates, Case Keenum, and Matt McGloin.

If included in that group, Kaepernick would rank fifth in both yards and touchdown passes, fourth in completion percentage - but second among QBs with 200 or more passing attempts, and first in passer rating.

Career stats of QBs signed this offseason Quarterback Signing Team Comp% Yards TD INT Passer Rating Colin Kaepernick 59.8 12,271 72 30 88.9 Ryan Fitzpatrick Buccaneers 59.7 25,888 166 133 79.7 Matt Cassel Titans 58.9 17,287 103 79 79.2 Mark Sanchez Bears 56.7 15,219 86 86 73.9 Josh McCown Jets 59.1 14,242 79 69 78.2 Nick Foles Eagles 60.4 9,215 56 27 88.1 Brian Hoyer 49ers 59.5 8,608 44 26 84.8 Geno Smith Giants 57.9 5,962 28 36 72.4 Case Keenum Vikings 58.4 5,224 24 20 78.4 Mike Glennon Bears 59.4 4,100 30 15 84.6 Kellen Clemens Chargers 54.6 4,017 16 20 69.4 EJ Manuel Raiders 58.3 3,502 19 15 77.5 Matt Barkley 49ers 59.8 1,911 8 18 63.7 Matt McGloin Eagles 58.1 1,868 11 11 75.3 TJ Yates Bills 58.1 1,534 6 8 72.8 Landry Jones Steelers 60.3 1,071 7 6 82.8 Josh Johnson Giants 54.2 1,042 5 10 57.7 Kellen Moore Cowboys 58.7 779 4 6 71.0 Chase Daniel Saints 65.4 480 1 1 81.1 David Fales Dolphins 40.0 22 0 0 53.7 Garrett Gilbert Panthers 0.0 0 0 0 0.0

Moreover, Kaepernick ranks favourably to the three quarterbacks signed presumably as starters this offseason: Josh McCown, Mike Glennon, and Brian Hoyer. In that select group, the longtime San Francisco 49er ranks second in yards and touchdowns behind only McCown, who is eight years his senior, first in completion percentage, and he sports the best touchdown-to-interception ratio.

Kaepernick also led the 49ers to an NFC Championship and trip to the Super Bowl in 2012, something no one else on that list can boast.

There is an argument against signing Kaepernick as a backup. He has a specific skill-set and requires an adjusted offence to be successful. Most teams want their backups to be plug-and-play options in their current offence. But if there are spots in the league for Josh Johnson, Kellen Moore, and Garrett Gilbert, there absolutely should be one for Kaepernick as well.

The unwarranted backlash for his protests last year – kneeling during the American national anthem – appears to have carried over into the offseason.

Kaepernick didn’t break any laws, has been supported by a number of players around the league, and said he won’t kneel for the anthem next year. If the Seahawks haven’t blackballed Kaepernick like other teams may have, they’ll be getting one of the better backup quarterbacks on the market this year, and months after he could have been signed.