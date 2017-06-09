Columnist image
Frank Seravalli

TSN Senior Hockey Reporter

|Archive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Six new names have joined TSN Hockey’s Trade Bait board as the Vegas Golden Knights’ June 21 expansion draft draws nearer.

Both Buffalo winger Evander Kane and Coyotes goaltender Mike Smith debut on the list inside the Top 10.

Kane, 25, is no stranger to trade rumours – and a Sabres regime change with new GM Jason Botterill at the helm may spur movement. It’s believed Botterill is listening to offers on the mercurial Vancouver native, who is coming off his second-most productive season with 28 goals. Kane has previously been linked to his hometown Canucks and the Los Angeles Kings, who are seeking scoring help up front.

Add Smith, 35, to the bevy of starting netminders now available – even though Calgary, Winnipeg, Philadelphia and Vegas have the only obvious vacancies. It’s clear 24-year-old Louis Domingue is where the Coyotes, who appear to be in full tear-it-down mode, are heading in net.

The Dallas Stars have reportedly expressed interest in acquiring defenceman Chris Tanev from the Canucks. Tanev’s modified no-trade clause kicks in on July 1 and moving him now would allow the Canucks to protect defenceman Luca Sbisa instead.

The two other newcomers - Chicago centre Marcus Kruger and Los Angeles winger Dustin Brown - will come as no surprise, as their clubs attempt to move on from their prohibitive contracts.

Vegas GM George McPhee has repeatedly said he’s willing to eat damaging contracts in exchange for assets and both remain possibilities for the Golden Knights.

The Blackhawks and Golden Knights have had multiple discussions involving Kruger, in which Chicago would agree to allow Vegas to select defenceman Trevor van Riemsdyk in exchange for their agreement to also take Kruger in a trade.

To date, no such transaction has been completed, but remains on the table.

Here is TSN Hockey’s Top 35 Trade Bait board for June 9. For additional updates to the list as the off-season draws closer, go to tsn.ca/tradebait on TSN.ca and TSN's mobile site:

1. Sami Vatanen, ANA
Pos. D  Age: 25  2017-18 Cap Hit: $4.875M  
GP: 71  G: 3  PTS: 24  Past 2016-17: 3 years Clause: None  

2. Jonas Brodin, MIN
Pos. D  Age: 23  2017-18 Cap Hit: $4.167M  
GP: 68  G: 3  PTS: 25  Past 2016-17: 4 years Clause: None 

3. Matt Dumba, MIN
Pos. D  Age: 22  2017-18 Cap Hit: $2.55M  
GP: 76  G: 11  PTS: 34  Past 2016-17: 1 year Clause: None  

4. Matt Duchene, COL
Pos. C  Age: 26  2017-18 Cap Hit: $6M  
GP: 77  G: 18  PTS: 41  Past 2016-17: 2 years Clause: None

5. Jordan Eberle, EDM
Pos. RW  Age: 27  2017-18 Cap Hit: $6M  
GP: 82  G: 20  PTS: 51  Past 2016-17: 2 years Clause: None 

6. Travis Hamonic, NYI
Pos. D  Age: 26  2017-18 Cap Hit: $3.857M  
GP: 49  G: 3  PTS: 14  Past 2016-17: 3 years Clause: None 

7. Tyson Barrie, COL
Pos. D  Age: 25  2017-18 Cap Hit: $5.5M  
GP: 74  G: 7  PTS: 38  Past 2016-17: 3 years Clause: None 

8. Evander Kane, BUF 
Pos. LW  Age: 25  2017-18 Cap Hit: $5.25M  
GP: 70  G: 28  PTS: 43  Past 2016-17: 1 year  Clause: None 

9. Marc-Andre Fleury, PIT
Pos. G  Age: 32  2017-18 Cap Hit: $5.75M  
GP: 38  GAA: 3.02  SV%: .909  Past 2016-17: 2 years  Clause: NTC 

10. Mike Smith, ARI
Pos. G  Age: 35  2017-18 Cap Hit: $5.667M  
GP: 55  GAA: 2.92  SV%: .914  Past 2016-17: 2 years  Clause: NTC

11. Marcus Kruger, CHI
Pos. C  Age: 27  2017-18 Cap Hit: $3.083M  
GP: 70  G: 5  PTS: 17  Past 2016-17: 2 years  Clause: None  

12. Ilya Kovalchuk, NJD
Pos. LW  Age: 34  2017-18 Cap Hit: N/A  
GP (KHL): 60  G: 32  PTS: 78  Past 2016-17: N/A Clause: N/A

13. Boone Jenner, CBJ
Pos. C  Age: 23  2017-18 Cap Hit: $2.9M  
GP: 82  G: 18  PTS: 34  Past 2016-17: 1 year  Clause: None 

14. Chris Tanev, VAN
Pos. D  Age: 27  2017-18 Cap Hit: $4.45M  
GP: 53  G: 2  PTS: 10  Past 2016-17: 3 years  Clause: None 

15. Alex Killorn, TBL
Pos. LW   Age: 27  2017-18 Cap Hit: $4.45M  
GP: 81  G: 19  PTS: 36  Past 2016-17: 6 years Clause: NTC 

16. Calvin de Haan, NYI
Pos. D  Age: 26  2017-18 Cap Hit: N/A  
GP: 82  G: 5  PTS: 25  Past 2016-17: RFA  Clause: N/A  

17. Calle Jarnkrok, NSH
Pos. C  Age: 25  2017-18 Cap Hit: $2M  
GP: 81  G: 15  PTS: 31  Past 2016-17: 5 years  Clause: None 

18. Philipp Grubauer, WSH
Pos. G:  Age: 25  2017-18 Cap Hit: N/A  
GP: 24  GAA: 2.04  SV%: .926  Past 2016-17: RFA  Clause: N/A  

19. Antti Raanta, NYR
Pos. G:  Age: 28  2017-18 Cap Hit: $1M  
GP: 30  GAA: 2.26  SV%: .922  Past 2016-17: 1 year  Clause: None  

20. Andrew Copp, WPG
Pos. C  Age: 22  2017-18 Cap Hit: N/A  
GP: 64  G: 9  PTS: 17  Past 2016-17: RFA  Clause: N/A 

21. Joel Armia, WPG
Pos. RW  Age: 24  2017-18 Cap Hit: $925K  
GP: 57  G: 10  PTS: 19  Past 2016-17: 1 year  Clause: None  

22. Robin Lehner, BUF
Pos. G:  Age: 25  2017-18 Cap Hit: N/A  
GP: 59  GAA: 2.68  SV%: .920  Past 2016-17: RFA  Clause: N/A  

23. Andrej Sustr, TBL
Pos. D  Age: 26  2017-18 Cap Hit: N/A  
GP: 80  G: 3  PTS: 14  Past 2016-17: RFA  Clause: N/A  

24. William Karlsson, CBJ
Pos. C  Age: 24  2017-18 Cap Hit: $1M  
GP: 81  G: 6  PTS: 25  Past 2016-17: 1 year  Clause: None 

25. Jonathan Drouin, TBL
Pos. LW  Age: 22  2017-18 Cap Hit: N/A  
GP: 73  G: 21  PTS: 53  Past 2016-17: RFA  Clause: N/A  

26. Brenden Dillon, SJS
Pos. D  Age: 26  2017-18 Cap Hit: $3.27M  
GP: 81  G: 2  PTS: 10  Past 2016-17: 3 years  Clause: None 

27. Ryan Pulock, NYI
Pos. D  Age: 22  2017-18 Cap Hit: $863K  
GP: 1  G: 0  PTS: 0  Past 2016-17: 1 year  Clause: None 

28. Dustin Brown, LAK
Pos. RW  Age: 32  2017-18 Cap Hit: $5.875M  
GP: 80  G: 14  PTS: 36  Past 2016-17: 5 years  Clause: NTC  

29. Tyler Johnson, TBL
Pos. C  Age: 26  2017-18 Cap Hit: N/A  
GP: 66  G: 19  PTS: 45  Past 2016-17: RFA  Clause: N/A 

30. Colton Sissons, NSH
Pos. C  Age: 23  2017-18 Cap Hit: $625K  
GP: 58  G: 8  PTS: 10  Past 2016-17: 2 years  Clause: None 

31. Nathan Beaulieu, MTL
Pos. D  Age: 24  2017-18 Cap Hit: N/A  
GP: 74  G: 4  PTS: 28  Past 2016-17: RFA  Clause: N/A 

32. Brayden Schenn, PHI
Pos. C  Age: 25  2017-18 Cap Hit: $5.125M  
GP: 79  G: 25  PTS: 55  Past 2016-17: 3 years  Clause: None  

33. Jimmy Hayes, BOS
Pos. RW  Age: 27  2017-18 Cap Hit: $2.3M  
GP: 58  G: 2  PTS: 5  Past 2016-17: 1 year  Clause: None 

34. Jori Lehtera, STL
Pos. C  Age: 29  2017-18 Cap Hit: $4.7M  
GP: 64  G: 7  PTS: 22  Past 2016-17: 2 years  Clause: None

35. Nathan MacKinnon, COL
Pos. C  Age: 21  2017-18 Cap Hit: $6.3M  
GP: 82  G: 16  PTS: 53  Past 2016-17: 6 years  Clause: None 

 