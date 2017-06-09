Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Six new names have joined TSN Hockey’s Trade Bait board as the Vegas Golden Knights’ June 21 expansion draft draws nearer.

Both Buffalo winger Evander Kane and Coyotes goaltender Mike Smith debut on the list inside the Top 10.

Kane, 25, is no stranger to trade rumours – and a Sabres regime change with new GM Jason Botterill at the helm may spur movement. It’s believed Botterill is listening to offers on the mercurial Vancouver native, who is coming off his second-most productive season with 28 goals. Kane has previously been linked to his hometown Canucks and the Los Angeles Kings, who are seeking scoring help up front.

Add Smith, 35, to the bevy of starting netminders now available – even though Calgary, Winnipeg, Philadelphia and Vegas have the only obvious vacancies. It’s clear 24-year-old Louis Domingue is where the Coyotes, who appear to be in full tear-it-down mode, are heading in net.

The Dallas Stars have reportedly expressed interest in acquiring defenceman Chris Tanev from the Canucks. Tanev’s modified no-trade clause kicks in on July 1 and moving him now would allow the Canucks to protect defenceman Luca Sbisa instead.

The two other newcomers - Chicago centre Marcus Kruger and Los Angeles winger Dustin Brown - will come as no surprise, as their clubs attempt to move on from their prohibitive contracts.

Vegas GM George McPhee has repeatedly said he’s willing to eat damaging contracts in exchange for assets and both remain possibilities for the Golden Knights.

The Blackhawks and Golden Knights have had multiple discussions involving Kruger, in which Chicago would agree to allow Vegas to select defenceman Trevor van Riemsdyk in exchange for their agreement to also take Kruger in a trade.

To date, no such transaction has been completed, but remains on the table.

Here is TSN Hockey’s Top 35 Trade Bait board for June 9. For additional updates to the list as the off-season draws closer, go to tsn.ca/tradebait on TSN.ca and TSN's mobile site:

1. Sami Vatanen, ANA

Pos. D Age: 25 2017-18 Cap Hit: $4.875M

GP: 71 G: 3 PTS: 24 Past 2016-17: 3 years Clause: None

2. Jonas Brodin, MIN

Pos. D Age: 23 2017-18 Cap Hit: $4.167M

GP: 68 G: 3 PTS: 25 Past 2016-17: 4 years Clause: None

3. Matt Dumba, MIN

Pos. D Age: 22 2017-18 Cap Hit: $2.55M

GP: 76 G: 11 PTS: 34 Past 2016-17: 1 year Clause: None

4. Matt Duchene, COL

Pos. C Age: 26 2017-18 Cap Hit: $6M

GP: 77 G: 18 PTS: 41 Past 2016-17: 2 years Clause: None

5. Jordan Eberle, EDM

Pos. RW Age: 27 2017-18 Cap Hit: $6M

GP: 82 G: 20 PTS: 51 Past 2016-17: 2 years Clause: None

6. Travis Hamonic, NYI

Pos. D Age: 26 2017-18 Cap Hit: $3.857M

GP: 49 G: 3 PTS: 14 Past 2016-17: 3 years Clause: None

7. Tyson Barrie, COL

Pos. D Age: 25 2017-18 Cap Hit: $5.5M

GP: 74 G: 7 PTS: 38 Past 2016-17: 3 years Clause: None

8. Evander Kane, BUF

Pos. LW Age: 25 2017-18 Cap Hit: $5.25M

GP: 70 G: 28 PTS: 43 Past 2016-17: 1 year Clause: None

9. Marc-Andre Fleury, PIT

Pos. G Age: 32 2017-18 Cap Hit: $5.75M

GP: 38 GAA: 3.02 SV%: .909 Past 2016-17: 2 years Clause: NTC

10. Mike Smith, ARI

Pos. G Age: 35 2017-18 Cap Hit: $5.667M

GP: 55 GAA: 2.92 SV%: .914 Past 2016-17: 2 years Clause: NTC

11. Marcus Kruger, CHI

Pos. C Age: 27 2017-18 Cap Hit: $3.083M

GP: 70 G: 5 PTS: 17 Past 2016-17: 2 years Clause: None

12. Ilya Kovalchuk, NJD

Pos. LW Age: 34 2017-18 Cap Hit: N/A

GP (KHL): 60 G: 32 PTS: 78 Past 2016-17: N/A Clause: N/A

13. Boone Jenner, CBJ

Pos. C Age: 23 2017-18 Cap Hit: $2.9M

GP: 82 G: 18 PTS: 34 Past 2016-17: 1 year Clause: None

14. Chris Tanev, VAN

Pos. D Age: 27 2017-18 Cap Hit: $4.45M

GP: 53 G: 2 PTS: 10 Past 2016-17: 3 years Clause: None

15. Alex Killorn, TBL

Pos. LW Age: 27 2017-18 Cap Hit: $4.45M

GP: 81 G: 19 PTS: 36 Past 2016-17: 6 years Clause: NTC

16. Calvin de Haan, NYI

Pos. D Age: 26 2017-18 Cap Hit: N/A

GP: 82 G: 5 PTS: 25 Past 2016-17: RFA Clause: N/A

17. Calle Jarnkrok, NSH

Pos. C Age: 25 2017-18 Cap Hit: $2M

GP: 81 G: 15 PTS: 31 Past 2016-17: 5 years Clause: None

18. Philipp Grubauer, WSH

Pos. G: Age: 25 2017-18 Cap Hit: N/A

GP: 24 GAA: 2.04 SV%: .926 Past 2016-17: RFA Clause: N/A

19. Antti Raanta, NYR

Pos. G: Age: 28 2017-18 Cap Hit: $1M

GP: 30 GAA: 2.26 SV%: .922 Past 2016-17: 1 year Clause: None

20. Andrew Copp, WPG

Pos. C Age: 22 2017-18 Cap Hit: N/A

GP: 64 G: 9 PTS: 17 Past 2016-17: RFA Clause: N/A

21. Joel Armia, WPG

Pos. RW Age: 24 2017-18 Cap Hit: $925K

GP: 57 G: 10 PTS: 19 Past 2016-17: 1 year Clause: None

22. Robin Lehner, BUF

Pos. G: Age: 25 2017-18 Cap Hit: N/A

GP: 59 GAA: 2.68 SV%: .920 Past 2016-17: RFA Clause: N/A

23. Andrej Sustr, TBL

Pos. D Age: 26 2017-18 Cap Hit: N/A

GP: 80 G: 3 PTS: 14 Past 2016-17: RFA Clause: N/A

24. William Karlsson, CBJ

Pos. C Age: 24 2017-18 Cap Hit: $1M

GP: 81 G: 6 PTS: 25 Past 2016-17: 1 year Clause: None

25. Jonathan Drouin, TBL

Pos. LW Age: 22 2017-18 Cap Hit: N/A

GP: 73 G: 21 PTS: 53 Past 2016-17: RFA Clause: N/A

26. Brenden Dillon, SJS

Pos. D Age: 26 2017-18 Cap Hit: $3.27M

GP: 81 G: 2 PTS: 10 Past 2016-17: 3 years Clause: None

27. Ryan Pulock, NYI

Pos. D Age: 22 2017-18 Cap Hit: $863K

GP: 1 G: 0 PTS: 0 Past 2016-17: 1 year Clause: None

28. Dustin Brown, LAK

Pos. RW Age: 32 2017-18 Cap Hit: $5.875M

GP: 80 G: 14 PTS: 36 Past 2016-17: 5 years Clause: NTC

29. Tyler Johnson, TBL

Pos. C Age: 26 2017-18 Cap Hit: N/A

GP: 66 G: 19 PTS: 45 Past 2016-17: RFA Clause: N/A

30. Colton Sissons, NSH

Pos. C Age: 23 2017-18 Cap Hit: $625K

GP: 58 G: 8 PTS: 10 Past 2016-17: 2 years Clause: None

31. Nathan Beaulieu, MTL

Pos. D Age: 24 2017-18 Cap Hit: N/A

GP: 74 G: 4 PTS: 28 Past 2016-17: RFA Clause: N/A

32. Brayden Schenn, PHI

Pos. C Age: 25 2017-18 Cap Hit: $5.125M

GP: 79 G: 25 PTS: 55 Past 2016-17: 3 years Clause: None

33. Jimmy Hayes, BOS

Pos. RW Age: 27 2017-18 Cap Hit: $2.3M

GP: 58 G: 2 PTS: 5 Past 2016-17: 1 year Clause: None

34. Jori Lehtera, STL

Pos. C Age: 29 2017-18 Cap Hit: $4.7M

GP: 64 G: 7 PTS: 22 Past 2016-17: 2 years Clause: None

35. Nathan MacKinnon, COL

Pos. C Age: 21 2017-18 Cap Hit: $6.3M

GP: 82 G: 16 PTS: 53 Past 2016-17: 6 years Clause: None