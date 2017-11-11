LAS VEGAS — William Karlsson scored twice, David Perron had a goal and an assist and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 on Friday night.

Karlsson has six goals and four assists in his last 10 games. He had no goals and two assists in his first six games of the season.

Reilly Smith had two assists for Vegas, giving him 200 points in his NHL career. Making his sixth start for the Golden Knights, Maxime Lagace stopped 27 shots.

Vegas, which opened its inaugural NHL season 8-1-0, rebounded nicely in its return home after a 1-4-1 road trip.

Patrik Laine and Adam Lowry scored for Winnipeg, and Connor Hellebuyck made 16 saves in his first regulation loss of the season. He was the only goalie in the NHL who had not lost in regulation in 10 or more starts.

Luca Sbisa put Winnipeg in front when his slap shot beat Hellebuyck high on the glove side at 6:41 of the first. It was Sbisa's first goal of the season.

Perron made it 2-0 with his fifth goal at 15:08, sending a wrist shot past Hellebuyck on the blocker side. But the Jets quickly responded, with Lowry deflecting Dmitry Kulikov's shot from the point.

Karlsson, who played in his 199th career game, gave the Golden Knights a 3-1 lead when he poked in Deryk Engelland's rebound from the crease at the 12:17 mark of the second.

After Laine and Vegas' James Neal traded power-play goals, Karlsson converted a short-handed breakaway backhand that beat Hellebuyck on the glove side. It was Karlsson's second short-handed goal of the season.

NOTES: The Jets had scored first in six straight games. They were 4-0-2 in those contests. ... Laine has scored in four consecutive games. ... Winnipeg's Blake Wheeler had a three-game points streak snapped, during which he had nine points (one goal, eight assists). He has 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in his past six games. ... Winnipeg's Mark Scheifele has 11 points (six goals, five assists) in his past six games. ... Perron has recorded an assist in four consecutive games. ... Vegas' Erik Haula and Engelland have each recorded a point in three straight games.

UP NEXT

Vegas: Off until Tuesday, when it plays at Edmonton.

Winnipeg: Complete a three-game road trip Saturday at Arizona.