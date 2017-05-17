Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

OTTAWA — Erik Karlsson frowned at the questions that followed an uncharacteristically quiet start to the Eastern Conference final for Ottawa’s all-world defenceman.

What did Karlsson think of his first two games?

“They’ve been good,” Karlsson said.

Would he like to try and do anything differently heading into Game 3?

“Not really,” Karlsson replied.

Next question.

If Karlsson was bristling at any hint of criticism, he wouldn’t be wrong to feel that way – not after starting the Stanley Cup playoffs with a string of spectacular and impactful games. He is the Senators’ clear-cut Conn Smythe candidate.

But that’s life under the microscope for the engine of Canada’s last remaining hope to bring Lord Stanley home.

Karlsson, 26, has been on the ice for, scored or assisted on the game-winning goal in all nine of the Senators’ wins. He has been held without a point in five postseason games and the Senators have only been victorious in one of those – Game 1 in Pittsburgh.

Karlsson was not only held without a point for the second straight game on Monday – marking only the second time that’s happened this postseason – but he managed just one shot and was on the wrong side of the scoring chance battle, like a lot of his teammates.

Game 2 was the rare off night for the Senators’ captain. When he was on the ice, the Senators generated just one scoring chance, compared to the nine they gave up, according to NaturalStatTrick.com. He was not on the ice for Pittsburgh’s only goal.

“It’s a harder job this round just to take care of your own end,” Ottawa winger Clarke MacArthur said. “I just know the first two games he did a really good job defending. At some point, you’ve just got to say ‘I’ve got to get off here’ instead of going that last 20 seconds.”

Aside from being aware when he’s on the ice, the Penguins said they’ve tried to make life difficult for Karlsson. But the Swede and his coach said they didn’t think Pittsburgh was attacking him any differently.

“I don’t think it’s been any different so far than it’s been all year or the start of the playoffs,” Karlsson said. “If they want to put focus on certain players, that being me or someone else, that’s up to them. We’re going to use that energy to create space for other people.”

Ottawa coach Guy Boucher said he believes Karlsson has “managed the first two rounds just like he’s managed it in this round.”

Karlsson: Exciting to be able to play in front of home fans in East Final Erik Karlsson meets the media ahead of tonight's Game 3 vs the Penguins.

“I think you forecheck him when you can, and when he’s got the puck, you try to pick the puck off of him,” Boucher said. “I don’t think there’s anyone following him around the ice.”

Penguins forward Conor Sheary, who was relentless in his puck pursuit in Ottawa’s end in Game 2, said the goal is to wear Karlsson down. Pittsburgh has scored just twice in two games, but one benefit of their lopsided possession and zone time is that Karlsson can’t be on offence if he has to play defence.

Ever the effortless skater, Karlsson has averaged nearly 29 minutes per night in the playoffs. The next closest skater in ice time still alive is Anaheim’s Cam Fowler at 26:35, though he missed four games with injury.

“Any defenceman of that nature with such offensive skill, you want to get in his way and make it difficult for him to get in the rush,” Sheary said. “If we can make him work in the defensive zone, then he probably doesn’t have the energy to get up is and make plays.”

A mostly healthy defence, led by a four-time Norris Trophy finalist, is the one humongous advantage the Sens have over the Pens. Justin Schultz will miss Game 3 with an upper-body injury, and Kris Letang is out until next season. The Penguins might be forced to dress seven defencemen Wednesday, including Mark Streit, even if Trevor Daley comes back from his lower-body injury, because they need a power-play quarterback.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said the expectation remains they can win games because they have “capable people.”

Still, MacArthur admitted just defending well isn’t going to be enough to get to the Stanley Cup final – and a lot of that responsibility falls to Karlsson.

“We’ll see if he starts popping in [from the point] once in a little while more here,” MacArthur said. “I think we have to put more pressure on their D. They are banged up. That’s the place we’ve got to put our focus to. We’ve got to make those guys make plays. If they do, great. If not, we’ll get some chances.”

Contact Frank Seravalli on Twitter: @frank_seravalli